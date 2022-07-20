Has Star Wars signed Steve Urkel?

MADRID, 20 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Behind the Jude Law signing and the alleged interest in Millie Bobby Brownthe protagonist of Stranger Things, the Star Wars saga is still looking for familiar faces that add to your universe. Now the latest information indicates that Jaleel White, the actor who played Steve Urkel in the legendary series Things from Home, could form part of the Star Wars franchise in a project for Disney + that is still unknown.

According to a rumor published by the DeuxMoi Instagram account, “curators of pop culture”, and collected by Comic Book, White will join the cast of a Star Wars project. They have not been provided, at the moment, more details about the series or movie in question or about the role that the actor would have in the production.

At the moment it is only a rumor without any official backing. However, this account already reported at the time that Jude Law would join the Star Wars universe before Lucasfilm officially announced the cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the series created by Jon Watts, in July.

Jaleel White became known worldwide in the 1990s for playing Steve Urkel in the sitcom Things from Home., the singular and tiresome neighbor of the Winslow family who was in love with Laura. Initially conceived as sporadic, his character quickly gained favor with the public and the producers of the series and ended up being his great banner during the nine seasons that was on the air.





Since then, White, who created multiple tensions between him and the cast members of Family Matters by his bad behavior, He has participated in different series and movies with small roles, and has voiced Sonic in various audiovisual projects about the legendary character from the video game. His last roles have been in the movie 15:17 Train to Paris, by Clint Eastwoodand in Claw, starring Adam Sandler for Netflix.

Beyond this rumour, Lucasfilm continues to work on the series about Star Wars that it prepares for Disney +, which includes, in some cases, finding your cast. The aforementioned Skeleton Crew and Ashoka are in the process of production and are scheduled to see the light in 2023, while Andor It will premiere on the streaming service on August 31 of this year. The Acolytemeanwhile, will start shooting in October.