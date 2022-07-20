Hackers publish internal Roblox documents and try to blackmail the company

A group of hackers who stole sensitive documents from a Roblox employee are trying to blackmail the company into not publishing the content. As far as is known, they already filtered approximately 4GB of stolen files, as a way to show they mean business.

The material contains personal information about content creators who work with Roblox, are part of an internal platform that allows users to create, share and monetize experiences. Until now, the company has refused to cooperate with criminals and said it has already taken steps to prevent similar attacks in the future.

“These stolen documents were obtained illegally, this was all done to extort money from us, which is why we refused to cooperate,” Roblox said in a statement. “We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, hired independent experts to supplement our security team, and adjusted our systems to detect and prevent similar attempts.”

Roblox is a juicy target for criminals

Roblox is gigantic in size, and is very popular with the younger crowd. Valued at more than 68 billion dollars, the company has 50% of the market in various countries around the world, with its games and experiences.

The content stolen by cybercriminals includes details about the identities of some of the most popular creators on the platform. The stolen data contains email addresses, identification documents and data that appears to be directly related to the developers’ work.

It is not the first time that Roblox has been the victim of an attack of this type, in the past, one of the company’s employees admitted receiving a bribe to allow external agents to have access to user data. Also, the game is constantly targeted by hackers who steal in-game items and resell them at overpriced prices on their auction platform.

