Guardiola is confused and assures that America plays with Mexican cigars

During the press conference prior to the friendly match between Manchester City and the Eagles, the coach pointed out that the team has a history behind it for playing with Mexicans

The technical director of Manchester City, Pep Guardiolaconfused the tradition that keeps the Guadalajara to play with pure mexican soccer players pointing out that it is America the one that does not allow foreign players on its campus.

Prior to the commitment that will hold the Manchester City against the America, Guardiola He expressed that the feathered ones have a “special” touch, this by confusing the Flock with its greatest sporting rival.

“If you say so, it will be [el equipo más complicado de México], I do not know. I know it has a story behind it, I was in a tournament in Mexico and I discovered that America is special because it plays with Mexican cigars“, declared the historic former technical director of Barcelona and Bayern Munich before the media.

In the same vein, he recalled his time at the MX League when he played with the Dorados de Sinaloa and shared experience with Juan Manuel Lillo, who had a tournament and played Guardiola his apprentice.

“I have great admiration for Mexican soccer. The influence of coaches who have passed,” he declared prior to the match to be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

In the same way, Guardiola expressed analyzed the operation of the America in the last match against Chelsea, a match that ended 2-1 in favor of the English Premier League team and pointed out that the Mexican club has an advantage in physical terms, since they are just beginning their preseason.

In this sense, Guardiola He mentioned that the main objective for his squad is that there are no injuries, since they will just start with the soccer issue.

“I saw the game against Chelsea, they are obviously much more advanced than us, we are behind with them, we are going to play and nobody gets hurt.”

This will be the second of three commitments held America on American soil. The last match will be played in a few days against Real Madrid. This will be after next Saturday’s game against the Xolos de Tijuana.

But what would it look like? eleven headline of America if they really played only with mexicans?

The goal would continue to be defended by Guillermo Ochoa, in defense would be Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes and Emilio Lara, the midfield with Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, Alejandro Zendejas and Salvador Reyes, while in attack Román Martínez and Henry Martín would start. . Elements like Miguel Layún and Jürgen Damm would remain on the bench.