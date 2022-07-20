Guardiola confused America with Chivas: “They play with Mexican cigars”

America will face the Manchester City in a friendly match that will take place in the United States. prior to the duel, Pep Guardiola was betrayed by his subconscious, and the fact is that the Spanish strategist confused The Eagles with his greatest rival, Chivas.

“If you say it will be (the most complicated team in Mexico), I don’t know. I know it has a story behind it, I was in a Closing Tournament in Mexico and discovered that the America is special because he plays with Mexican cigars,” said the coach of the Cityzens.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola He assured that he has a lot of respect for national football, and it is that the style of some coaches left a mark on the former soccer player from Gold of Sinaloa. Likewise, he recognized the rhythm of the game with which the America.

“I have a lot of admiration for Mexican soccer. When he was here I saw the influence of some coaches who have passed, they are dynamic, they play well. In the last game against Chelsea I saw that they are much more advanced than us, there is a lot of delay, but it is good to compete against them. That no one gets hurt and that we advance in the preparation, is the objective we have, “he sentenced.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: CABECITA TRAINED SEPARATELY PRIOR TO THE MATCH VS MAN CITY; TANO ORTIZ RULED OUT INJURY