Gospel singer leaves ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Sofia Vergara in tears

Ben Waites, a 33-year-old Nashville gospel singer, brought “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara to tears when he performed his own rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” this week.

As an enthusiastic audience gave Waites a standing ovation, Vergara could be seen in tears during and after her performance Tuesday night.

The judges, including Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, also stood up to applaud the singer.

Cowell, who is known for his direct and harsh criticism of contestants, also softened, calling it a “great audition.”

Klum told her, “You have so many emotions and I was feeling them too, but I’m looking at Sofia. Sofia is crying her eyes out right now.”

Cowell added: “And Sofia doesn’t cry.”

Vergara explained, “I loved it because, you know, it’s a beautiful song, but you made it your own and it was special. It was different.”

All three judges voted for Waites to continue in the competition.

“I’m a southern gospel singer and a vocal coach,” Waites told the judges, explaining that the song’s message is to “talk to people regardless of their age, their race, their background.”

The interpretation carries “a message of hope.”

Waites, who was rejected during his first audition years ago while studying at Louisiana Christian University, told Baptist Press that his main motivation is to glorify God.

“At the end of the day, I can only say it’s a God thing,” Waites said. “Everything I have done throughout my career has been very much geared towards serving Christ and showing God’s love to as many people as I can. I saw this as an opportunity to reach a lot of people that I probably wouldn’t be able to reach on my own.”

He continued: “I’m carrying a lot of weight on my shoulders, not in the sense of being too nervous or worrying about winning. Those things don’t matter to me. What concerns me most is to adequately and effectively display the Gospel of Christ through this opportunity. It’s very important that you get that message across.”

Waites, who was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, which restricts the movement of fixed or hooked joints throughout the body, including the elbows, wrists, knees and ankles, returned to hearing years after the first rejection. The producers of “America’s Got Talent” contacted him after seeing that his performance got around 600,000 views in 24 hours on Tik Tok.