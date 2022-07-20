Google was concerned about Epic and created a ‘Fortnite Task Force’

It has come to light Google’s dirty war against Fortnite and Epic Games after his departure from google play. Some events that, although they seem long ago, have a history of quite a few years.

As we see on Business Insider, when Epic Games tried to avoid fees from Apple and Google in the summer of 2018, all of which resulted in Fortnite being removed from both services.

Though Google allows you to download and use apps on Android outside of Google Play, formed a “Fortnite Task Force” to address the issue of the game attempting to bypass Google payments, according to new court documents.

“To comply with Epic’s decision to release Fortnite off of Google Play, Google put together a ‘Fortnite Task Force’According to documents from Epic’s ongoing lawsuit against Google.

“A collection of notes from various meetings of this group, which began in early August 2018, reflect Google’s anti-competitiveness“.

Epic moved Fortnite from Google Play to the Samsung Galaxy app store, which is also available on Android devices. “We want Samsung to stop doing this kind of thing“, can be read in the notes of the Google group.

The filing also alleges that Google intentionally published a minor security flaw in the game for gamers to avoid download fortnite outside the google play store.

“Notes at the Fortnite Working Group meeting reflect that Google planned to publish this vulnerability in a blog post within 15 days ‘even if Samsung or Fortnite have taken steps to fix it.“, reads the presentation.

And added to this two means of communication – described as “friends“- received information about the security problem.

At least one media outlet reported the security flaw in fortnite as a “major security flaw“, while Google docs showed that it was internally considered to be “a non-critical (or even high) security vulnerability“.

From Google they did not respond at the moment when comments were requested on the matter, but the spokesman Peter Schottenfels gave Bloomberg the following statements:

“Epic published Fortnite on Android with security vulnerabilities that could compromise user data.

Safety and security are our priorities, so of course we will take steps to warn our users about this breach, per our app security policy.“.

At the end you can read: “We will continue to fight Epic’s claims in court“. The last thing regarding Google is that it gives in and the Play Store will have alternative payment methods in the EU.

As for Apple, Fortnite says goodbye to iOS and will not allow its return until the end of the trial with epic. Although Fortnite is on GeForce NOW for iOS and Android and the battle royale will be playable.