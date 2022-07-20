Golden Foot 2022, Ciro Immobile among the 50 candidates: this is who they are

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

The list of 50 players chosen to compete for the award has been officially announced Golden Foor 2022. The award, now in its 20th edition, is intended for all those players aged at least 28 who have distinguished themselves for individual and team sporting merits. The winner will be chosen based on the votes of the public carried out via the web through the official website of the event and will be able to leave the imprint of their golden feet on the Champions Promenadethe “Walk of Fame” very similar to the one in Hollywood, but on the waterfront of the Principality of Monaco. Among the candidate players, the top scorer of the last Serie A season could not be missing, Ciro Immobile. Here is the list of 50 names:

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Juan Cuadrado, Kevin de Bruyne, David de Gea, Paulo Dybala, Memphis Depay, Edin Dzeko, Cesc Fàbregas, Roberto Firmino, Olivier Giroud, Mauro Icardi, Ciro Immobile, Junya Ito, Jorginho, Shinji Kagawa, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kanté, Kalidou Koulibaly, Chung-Yong Lee, Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané, Juan Mata, Marcelo, Edouard Mendy, Leo Messi, Álvaro Morata, Thomas, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Neymar Jr., Ivan Perisic, Paul Pogba, Sergio Ramos, Heung-Min Son, Thiago Silva, Luis Suárez, Patrick Van Aanholt, Virgil Van Dijk, Raphaël Varane, Marco Verratti, Wu Lei, Andriy Yarmolenko, Burak Yilmaz, Zhi Zeng.