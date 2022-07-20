Gignac, absent from the Liga MX vs. MLS All-Star Game due to personal problems

The French striker has not been able to travel to the United States due to a personal problem and it is ruled out that it is about the investigation for his naturalization process

Andre-Pierre Gignac He is the great absentee in the list of 26 summoned players of the MX League for him Stars game against MLS, which will be played on August 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His loss for this game has nothing to do with the blow he suffered to the Achilles tendon of his left foot last Saturday against Tijuana, which would lead him to miss the match against Atlas on matchday 4, the reason is due to a strictly personal problem that prevents you from traveling to USA.

A fountain inside tigers said to ESPN that said situation does not involve a legal conflict to its historical scorer, and that the club is aware of it.

For this same reason, ‘El Bómboro’ did not travel with the feline team to San Antonio on June 22, where they faced Santos Laguna in a preseason game. In addition to not attending the ‘El Ballon d’Or’ ceremony, held in Los Angeles on the 25th of last month, in which he won his sixth trophy since arriving at the MX League.

In September 2021, he was investigated by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) due to an anomaly in the information he presented for his naturalization process as a Mexican, which only led to an economic sanction and his process was concluded at the beginning of September. present year.

The French striker has not been able to travel to the United States due to a personal problem and it is ruled out that it is about the investigation due to his naturalization process. imago7

The Frenchman went to a hospital in Monterrey on Monday to undergo medical tests, after the blow he suffered in Sunday’s match against Xolos that forced him to leave the field on a stretcher.

At the end of the match, Andre-Pierre Gignac He left the University Stadium on his own feet and had to undergo the corresponding studies this day to rule out any serious injury.