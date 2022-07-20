Gerard Piqué caught listening to Shakira in the car: “Continuing to love you is inevitable”

Even if a story ends, it’s not necessarily easy to forget your loved one. Especially when the relationship has lasted more than 10 years and there are children in the middle. Evidently Gerard Piqué he is in the midst of this phase in the story that sees him as the protagonist together with Shakira. The two, as known, are going through a very tense period due to the details of their separation, yet a detail has not escaped some fans of the footballer.

In fact, on TikTok a video in which, at the end of training, Piqué is in the car with the radio on is having great resonance. So far nothing bad, except that from his car the notes of a famous song of his ex come out. It is about Inevitablea 1998 song in which the pop star sings: “I can’t find any way to forget why continuing to love you is inevitable“. Fans who chase him can’t help but notice this coincidence and ask him for explanations, but he, absorbed in his thoughts, slowly slips away from the adoring crowd.

What a nice one Gerard regrets how it went with Shakira? The betrayal against the singer was fatal for their relationship, and rumors claim that he is trying everything to win her back. However, she would no longer trust him and she would just be waiting for the right time to move to Miami.