Gamer grandfather celebrates his 71st birthday in Minecraft with his fans

Gaming communities can deliver amazing moments from time to time, especially when they virtually celebrate one of their fellow gamers.

Something that has recently happened with Chatty Grandpa, a 71-year-old Minecraft player who shares his adventures in the video game by streaming on YouTube. Platform where he has 40 thousand subscribers and almost a million total views on his channel.

And in one of his recent videos, the senior gamer showed his community that he just celebrated his 71st birthday, with his fans in Minecraft, where the YouTuber created a large number 71 made of rocks.

Celebration that spread in the comments where they left messages of affection such as “HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDFATHER! I HOPE YOU HAVE A GREAT DAY AND A GREAT YEAR AHEAD. I look forward to many more fun videos with you” or “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I wish you an amazing birthday grandpa and I hope it is filled with lots of love and joy! Great videos as always.

You can see the moment in the following video.

