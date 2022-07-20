Fwrd launches into the “pre-loved” segment of luxury handbags

Selling used items is the future of fashion, as evidenced by numerous initiatives by fashion brands. In this context, the luxury retailer Fwrd, which belongs to the Revolve group, has announced the launch of Fwrd Buyback, a resale program dedicated to extending the life cycle of high-end bags. Customers will be able to purchase “pre-loved” bags on the platform and will also have the opportunity to exchange past purchases made on Fwrd (as long as they are in excellent condition) for credits to make purchases on both Fwrd and the sister site Revolve.

“With Fwrd Buyback, we are expanding the Fwrd segment of our business as a destination for the best established and emerging luxury brands, from start to finish,” said Michael Mente, co-CEO and co-founder of Revolve Group, in a Press release. “We believe in celebrating great design and developing a more circular relationship between brands and customers”.

Kendall Jenner was named creative director of Fwrd in September 2021

The etailer has therefore invested in increasing authentication and service capabilities to offer a broad assortment of attractive products.

In detail, Fwrd Buyback was launched to extend the life cycle of high-end designer handbags from brands such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Loewe and The Row and will also sell the garments in the closet of creative director Kendall Jenner.

The repurchase program, currently reserved for US customers only, will be supported by proprietary data and a verified purchase history, with eligible exchanges, up to one year after the original full-price purchase, which will be “conducted seamlessly” through a personal Fwrd account.

The bags accepted by Fwrd Buyback will then be reintroduced into the Fwrd community via Fwrd Renew at prices 25-50 percent lower than the initial sale price.

“The more I work with the Fwrd team, the more I learn how deeply they understand their customers. The Fwrd Buyback program is another way to show that they are always listening and am thrilled that, after years of hard work perfecting the system, they are come to fruition, “said Kendall Jenner, appointed creative director of Fwrd in September 2021.