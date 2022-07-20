From Lady Spencer to the new lady Beckham: all the Barbie girls

Long and fluffy blond hair, big eyes, French nose, smile with very white teeth. And then statuesque and perfect physique. Thinking about these beauty features can only come to mind, Barbie, the most famous doll in the world. It may be that the toy most loved by girls has never gone out of fashion, it will be that there is great anticipation for the film by Greta Gerwig, the fact is that Barbie is back on the crest of the wave.

They all want to look like the Californian blonde who never gets old. Or, better, to Margot Robbie, who in the film that will be released in 2023 she plays this role alongside Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken.

In reality, however, Margot is not the only celeb with the appearance of Barbie: da Anya Taylor-Joy to the new lady Beckham, Nicola Peltz. And the royal world is no exception: who could not consider the Spencer sistersKitty, Amelia and Eliza, the perfect royal Barbies?

Barbie, beauty icon

Perfect and beautiful. There are no other ways to define the most loved doll ever. Barbie’s features are designed to enhance the classic beauty par excellence: from the big blue eyes to the heart-shaped lips, from the sculpted cheekbones to the upturned nose. Even the eyebrows are perfectly drawn in seagull wings. And then the very blond hair: whether it is straight or with soft waves, it is always crease-proof. Finally the physique: Barbie has a fairytale princess body, with Champagne cup breasts, tight waistline and very long legs.

Like any self-respecting Californian, she is perfectly tanned and her golden skin is in tune with her platinum hair. Over the years, many versions of the doll have been created, from dark to red hair, also inspired by characters who have marked history in the most diverse fields. But the classic and original version remains in the imagination of young and old: Barbie Superstar with shocking pink dresses.

Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie

To imitate the beauty doll, Margot had to do little: she lightened the lengths that now appear in a platinum blonde version. And revise a little the fold, moved by fluffy waves, just like those that the doll sports in some versions. It is no coincidence that she was chosen to play this role. Look at the close-up of her. Margot has the typical features of the beauty doll: from the oval of the face to the big light eyes and blonde hair. All embellished with the typical Barbie make-up: peach lipstick, pink blush and lots and lots of mascara.

All like Barbie

And then there is Nicola PeltzBrooklyn Beckham’s newlywed: the round face is typical of a dolly, in addition to the green eyes and long blond hair. Not to mention the Spencer sisters: Lady Diana’s three nieces have an angelic beauty, refined and elegant. The features of the face are perfect, complexion, eyes and hair in splendid armocromia. Their bodies are also slender and of impeccable proportions. Impossible not to think of them as living Barbies.

Beatrice Borromeo could also be a modern Barbie. Remember when she wore heart-shaped glasses, the same ones the doll wore many years ago? And then there are Anya Taylor-Joy, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively. All different but with a beauty trait in common: Barbie beauty.

Discover in the gallery all the stars who look like Barbie.

