from Justin Bieber to Dua Lipa, the protagonists: Revenews

The island of Obuda in Budapest is preparing for the 2022 edition of the Sziget Festival which lights up the Hungarian capital from 10 to 15 August.

Budapest is preparing to welcome the people of Sziget Festival, one of the major European events scheduled from 10 to 15 August. In fact, more than 500 thousand visitors are expected to attend the Obuda Island, the large natural park of the Hungarian capital, in the six days of the festival. As always, for those who want it, it will be possible to camp (from 8 August) with only the cost of the entrance ticket.

The 2022 event has announced an international line-up, with music and artists ranging from different genres and languages. Circus and dance performances, street art and sports, workshops and meditation, entertainment and meetings with great speeches. Among the most anticipated protagonists there are six major international stars, headliners of each of the festival’s evenings. Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Kings Of Leon and Tame Impala perform on stage.

They are joined by hundreds of international artists including big names, various goodies, producers and young promises. The numbers speak for themselves, with sixty stages for about a thousand shows for a 24-hour lineup from the morning of 10 August. The Italian representation is also nourished, with live performances by Psychologists, Margherita Vicario, Boston 168, Modena City Ramblers, Bais, Erica Mou, Stain, NOOA, The Big Ska Swindle.

And again: Mr. Bogo Dj, Fab Mayday Dj, Gianpiero, Chroma SS, Duo Masawa, Duo Kaos, Lalala Napoli, Zioner, Alessandro Sciarroni, SLV, Glowal and Enula. The complete lineup is on the official website.

Ticket info and organization

The organizers of the Sziget propose a format that also includes top-level infrastructures and services. Bar and refreshment points guarantee speed of service to the advantage of the usability of the other contents scattered on the island. In addition, the massive presence of non-chemical toilets and showers allows you to experience the festival in a comfortable way without having to stay in the city.

To underline also theintegration with the services of the city of Budapest which allows you to move from the island in a convenient and fast way by public transport and taxi at all hours. The various types of tickets are on sale online.

