from Ibrahimovic to Cristiano Ronaldo, all the above

Joya-Mania broke out in Rome. There is even the “Dybala” flavored ice cream, but it is not the first case of gastronomic homage to the champions.

In Capital has returned to breathe the air of celebration. After the enthusiasm for the victory in Conference League the mood of the yellow and red cheering had faded among the rumors about Zaniolo and the concerns of Mourinho. The blitz that led to the blow Dybala however, he gave back the smile to the supporters of the Rome. An ice cream maker to ride the wave of “Joya” has even created a ice cream dedicated to Argentine champion. However, this is not the first case, on the contrary …

The rampant enthusiasm for the announcement of Dybala at Rome it is taking on important features. Since the ex-bianconero has reached Mourinho and companions in Portugalthe “Dybala-mania“, Which however went far beyond the social reactions. In fact, among the various celebrations, “Joya“.