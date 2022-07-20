from Ibrahimovic to Cristiano Ronaldo, all the above
Joya-Mania broke out in Rome. There is even the “Dybala” flavored ice cream, but it is not the first case of gastronomic homage to the champions.
In Capital has returned to breathe the air of celebration. After the enthusiasm for the victory in Conference League the mood of the yellow and red cheering had faded among the rumors about Zaniolo and the concerns of Mourinho. The blitz that led to the blow Dybala however, he gave back the smile to the supporters of the Rome. An ice cream maker to ride the wave of “Joya” has even created a ice cream dedicated to Argentine champion. However, this is not the first case, on the contrary …
The rampant enthusiasm for the announcement of Dybala at Rome it is taking on important features. Since the ex-bianconero has reached Mourinho and companions in Portugalthe “Dybala-mania“, Which however went far beyond the social reactions. In fact, among the various celebrations, “Joya“.
Already become a cult among Roma fans and the tourists who are doing theirs Roman holidays in these days, there are already many who have tasted it. The taste to Joya it is very sweet and especially summery, being made from a mix of mango and black cherry, which then go to recall the colors of the shirt of the Rome.
Not only the Dybala taste, from Ibra to CR7, but with a funny peculiarity
Not just the taste of the Joya for Dybala in yellow and red. Among the ice creams that have recently exalted the fans the most, it is impossible not to remember the highly sought-after combination designed for the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Milan. The ice cream that paid homage to the origins of the Rossoneri champion in fact included a cream of kanebullarthe traditional ones Swedish brioches spiral-shaped flavored with cinnamon and cardamom, with the addition of rakijaa very popular brandy in the Slavic countries.
The funniest, however, is certainly the gimmick of an ice cream maker from Chioggia, evidently anti-Juventus. On the occasion of the defeat of the Juventus in the final of Italian Cup in 2020 against the Naplescreated a black and white ice creamaccompanied by a small notice: “CR7 flavored ice cream is only available with the cone due to lack of cups“.