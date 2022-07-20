From Almodóvar to Elton John, the premieres of the week on RTVE Play









This week, RTVE Play personal stories take center stage. The first, in a musical key, traces the path in the world of music of one of the great pop icons of all time: Elton John. the biopic Rocketman It is the great premiere of the platform. Also, return to our catalog pain and gloryPedro Almodóvar’s most personal film, a story punctuated by his most intimate experiences.

Nicole Kidman stars in another of the movies of the week in erased identity, an intense drama based on a true story that deals with the story of a young man, forced to go to therapy to “cure” his homosexuality. Finally, highlights the latest Sylvester Stallone under the skin of the great character of his filmography: Rambo.

Rocketman (2019) Distribution: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell Awarded the Oscar for Best Song, this remarkable biopic tells the story of Elton John, from his years as a piano wunderkind at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a world-renowned superstar through his influential and long-standing association with his collaborator and lyricist Bernie Taupin. Available until July 17, 2022.

pain and glory (2019) Distribution: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Nora Navas Pedro Almodóvar’s film narrates a series of reunions, some physical and others remembered after decades, of a film director in his twilight. First loves, second loves, the mother, mortality, some actor with whom the director worked, the sixties, the eighties and today. And the void, the immeasurable void in the face of the impossibility of continuing to roll. He also talks about theater as an element that dynamites/energizes the past and drags it into the present. He talks about creation, cinematographic and theatrical, and about the impossibility of separating creation from life itself. Available until July 24, 2022.

identity erased (2018) Distribution: Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Lucas Hedges Based on the novel by Garrard Conely, the protagonist of this story. The son of a Baptist preacher in a small American town is forced to participate in a program to “cure” his homosexuality, supported by the Church. When 19-year-old Jared Eamons tells his parents, Nancy and Marshall Eamons, that he is gay, the young man begins to be pressured to attend a gay conversion therapy program, or else he will be rejected by his family, his friends. and the church. Available until July 17, 2022.