Fortnite will have a new physical bundle with great anime-style skins

Epic Games surprised this morning and announced the package anime legends for Fortnite. It is a bundle that will include skins and more objects that fans of Japanese animation will love. An important detail is that said package will reach stores, as it will be launched in physical and digital format.

The company revealed all the items that the package will include and that will serve to give popular Battle Royale characters an anime look. If you like the idea, you should know that we already know the launch date and the price of anime legends.

What will the Anime Legends Pack include for Fortnite?

anime legends will give access to 10 cosmetic items that will turn Midas, Penny and Rox into anime characters. Each one will have their respective skin and various outfits that will complement their Japanese series appearance.

The bundle includes the Gold Gear Midas Outfit, the Gold Clash Backpack, and the 24K Katana Pickaxe. Midas has an alternate style with a helmet and an ability called Golden Touch, which gives that color to any weapon he equips.

Also gives access to the Bouncy Rox and Smart Penny outfits; to the Spinning Berry and Little Black Bag backpacks; and to the peaks Fire Edge and Flash Edge. Lastly, it includes the gesture called Kartcito, ideal for demonstrating your driving skills. Below you can see images of the content:

This is what the content looks like Fortnite: Anime Legends

When will it debut and how much will Anime Legends cost for Fortnite?

The package will be released first in physical format and will hit stores on October 14. While its premiere in digital format will be on the 22nd of the same month. Physical copies will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Its digital version can be purchased in the stores of each console or in the Epic Games Store. It will be sold for $19.99 USD, which translates to an official price of $419 MXN without taxes.

A gold signature original ✨ The Anime Legends Pack makes its premiere this October 2022. Read more: https://t.co/F7vl23ay1N pic.twitter.com/O8n5bYLurq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 19, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

