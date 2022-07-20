Fortnite: the 10 rarest skins in the game

Dfrom its beginnings, Fortnite has always been characterized by offering a not inconsiderable consignment of skins. Whether it was through the in-game store, specific events or battle passes, Epic Games has always been defined by offering a wide and varied range of skins. That is why today, at MARCA Gaming, We are going to review 10 of the rarest skins in Fortnite history.

The 10 rarest skins in Fortnite

Are they all? No, not at all. In this article 10 specific models have been selected, but the truth is that it could be extended much more with dozens of additional skins. See, for example, practically the entire catalog of battle passes and their level 100. Digging a bit into the skins that were unlocked through these, one realizes that they are very rare and infrequent cosmetics.

This is the reason why a smaller list has been chosen. Having said that, it is time to reformulate, once again, the question from earlier: What are, for us, the 10 rarest skins in Fornite?

Aerial Assault Trooper and Renegade Raider

Two of the strangest skins in the entire game. After all, this skin could only be unlocked during the first season of the Fornite story. It was necessary to reach level 20. Upon arrival, the game gave us the option to choose between the Renegade Assailant and the Aerial Assault Trooper.. Adding all these elements, we find ourselves with a set of skins that not many players were able to unlock for various reasons and that, even more, forced us to discard one of the two. As Epic said, they will never return.

shaman

Surely, one of the rarest skins (and coolest, everything is said) of Fortnite. Shaman’s skin is extremely strange, as it has appeared very few times in the store. AIn addition to having a fairly high sale price, it was only present as a piece of epic rarity for four days in March 2019. After this, he has only returned three times: April, July and December 2019. And what is the downside? That he was present for a period of 24 hours.

Accurate Shot

It may not sound familiar to you, but this skin is as basic as it is rare. Far from what you might expect, some of the rarest Fortnite skins don’t stand out for their bombastic or ornate design, but for their simplicity. As with the Aerial Assault Trooper and Rogue Assailant, the Trueshot cosmetic is very rare and very simple. So much so that it was only available for one day in the in-game store. If you did not get it there at the time, it is very unlikely that you will be able to do it, since it does not look like it will return.

Free style

Just like Shaman or Sure Shot, Freestyle is another very rare skin to see. Moreover, it is very likely that not many players have seen her live and direct, saving streamer encounters with Fortnite Partner, among others. If you’re not in that position, chances are you’ve never come across her. Well, or a couple of times. Especially now. After all, it was only possible to buy it in the store for two days in August 2019 and for another two days during October of the same year. After this, it has not reappeared.

Galaxy

The thing about Galaxy is… It’s the time between the weirdos. Broadly speaking, Galaxy was a promotional skin that only those people who had bought a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Galaxy Tab S4 for a certain time could unlock. By doing so, they could add this skin to their account. Unfortunately, once the promotion ended, Galaxy completely disappeared from the game. So, except for surprise, it is impossible to get it again.

black knight

As with many other skins, the Black Knight was only available to early Fortnite players. The game, which hit very hard some time later, did not have a community as large as today’s in its origins, so it is rare that there are too many users with this skin. That they remain active, even less so. Indeed, to obtain Black Knight it was necessary to reach level 70 of the battle pass. As a curiosity, it is said that she is the first skin in the history of Fortnite to be part of the group of “maximum battle pass level skins”.

Chief Hopper and Demogorgon

Another set of Skins we put together in one place, although they are not really ordered from the rarest to the most common among the rare. Be that as it may, Boss Hopper and Demogorgon skins are pretty rare to see. Although it is true that the high number of lovers of the series allowed their presence to be quite high for several days, their short stay in the store makes them part of the select group of the rarest Fortnite skins. Both were available, only, from July 5 to 7 and November 6, 2019.

Marshal Ammunition

An iconic of the franchise, but a stranger to gamers. The Ammunition Marshal Skin is another one of those rare ones that stand out for the theoretical simplicity of its design and its rarity in the world of Epic Games. The first time they were released in the in-game store was on March 11, 2019 and, after this, it only appeared five more times in the store, in very short periods, before its disappearance in September of that same year.

Stocks

Another very unusual outfit. His price was only 800 bucks, but he only showed up at the store for one day: on October 2, 2019. Stocks, also called Deadfall, is a cosmetic item that was active for only 24 hours. It is normal that not many players acquired it at that time, since one never expects such a sparse staging.

star lord

We close with Star-Lord, but the truth is that he is a good representative of many other Marvel companions who have only appeared a handful of times in the Fortnite store. In the case of Star-Lord, its price of 1500 turkeys stands out. Being a relatively expensive skin, it was not easy for so many users to get hold of it. Even more so if you take into account that she was only in the store for 5 days. After this, he disappeared never to return.