The challenges Y Missions of the week 7 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 07/21/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 7 Leaked Missions

Keep the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you reach top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different consumable items in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Do an aerial 360º turn after getting off a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break opponents’ shields (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage with shotguns (0/150) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with pistols (0/150) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.30the fourth content update for Chapter 3 Season 3. As discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem. The name of the Missions is a rough translation of English, the original language of the game; this is because currently FModel (the application we use to do data mining) is broken and we cannot extract data in Spanish.

