Fortnite presents Anime Legends, a new physical pack available on October 14

Epic Games has presented a new physical pack of Fortnite what includes ten objects for the popular battle royale. Be available in stores from October 14th with versions compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. A week later, on October 22, it will also be available for purchase in digital format. In both cases cost the same (19.99 without VAT included) and in some stores in Spain it can already be reserved, as is the case with GAME.

What does this new physical pack include? Fortnite?

As in previous packs of Fortnite, anime legends (which in its physical edition comes in the form of a download code, not a disk) includes outfits for our characters as well as accessories and gestures. This time Epic Games has not opted for known licenses, as it happened in the Lot the last laughbut aesthetic original characters sleeve looking cel shading.

can you see all contents below:

Gold Gear Midas Suit (Includes an alternate style with a helmet and the Golden Touch ability, which allows a flat-shaded gold wrap to be applied to the equipped weapon.)

Gold Shock backpacking accessory.

24 karat Katana pickaxe.

Bounce Rox outfit.

Spinning Berry backpacking accessory.

Fireblade Peak.

Penny outfit ready.

Backpacking accessory Small black bag.

Flashing Blade Pickaxe.

Kartcito gesture.

Fortnite its T available free on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. the pack anime legends It will arrive on October 14 in physical form for consoles and on October 22 in digital for all platforms, available both in the in-game store and in the Epic Games Store. this successful battle royale just updated to version 21.20 with a patch that includes many changes, updates and new skins. Characters like Goku, Vegeta and Beerus fruit of a collaboration with dragon ball.

Under these lines you can see a galley with images of the contents of the pack anime legends.