Fortnite: player achieves the impossible with this one in a million shot | viral | hack | trick | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Nothing like liquidating a rival in Fortnite. There are many ways to take down the villains in the game, almost all of which involve firearms. However, there are those who take advantage of all the elements of the map to get a kill.

That’s when we enter the realm of incredible murders in Fortnite, those that become a trend on YouTube and you have surely seen in the community compilation videos. There is something for everyone, but nothing like what you will see below.

Fortnite has introduced a new element this season: Rampage Rocks. These are good at destroying things in their path and can deal damage to players. It usually doesn’t remove them, but one Reddit user masterfully managed it.

The video shows au/Fatcatfroggie using the Shadow Tracker to break the base of the runaway rock, causing it to roll away. In this case, she rolled towards enemies – much like Timber Pines targets – until she landed on top of a geyser. The act was so synchronized that the rock went flying through the air until it fell on the rivals, ending all their life points. What is even more impressive is that the enemies were building with armored walls, which are almost impenetrable.

The incredible play Fortnite It took a little luck and a lot of skill. It’s not something most can do, even if they try. It’s one thing to make the rock break and deal damage to an enemy in the area, but it’s another to make it hit a geyser and fly into the air.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 6 Missions

Break Reality Seed pods open (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Take a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Fortnite It is currently playable on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android devices. It can also be played on iOS, but from Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now.

