Former Cruz Azul player raises his hand to replace Jaime Ordiales

In the midst of a wave critics and claims, given the delay in incorporating reinforcements in the 2022 Opening, Jaime Ordiales would be about to leave his position as sports director at Cruz Azul, so immediately the cement hobby He has already begun to name his candidates to replace him in the position.

It is so from the social networks some of the last idols of the institution were chosen among them, especially former players who managed to leave their mark on the club and who knew how to win the affection and respect of the fans for their dedication in defending the colours, including Carlos Hermosillo, Christian Giménez and Emanuel Villa.

It was exactly the Titus Villa who was present in the conversation on the network, after his name began to take strength among the fan favorites to replace Jaime Ordiales as the new sports director of Cruz Azulbecause he did not hesitate to offer his position on the matter.

“I will always be available for my CAZ! Always!”, was the forceful reinforcement of the former scoring leader of La Maquinaafter a follower asked him if he was willing to take on the challenge to arrive to cement directivewhich made it clear that I would agree to return to the club in a new facet of his career.

Tito Villa left Cruz Azul in 2012 and decided to put an end to his career as a footballer in 2018however, although wore many t-shirts Throughout its successful career, it is the cement company that has kept its heart, since to date it remains very aware of the day-to-day Machinenow as an analyst for TUDN, and has not hesitated to raise his voice on behalf of the celestial hobby.

