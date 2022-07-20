five couples like the Bennifers who are back together

The most talked about couple in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, married on the night of July 16-17 in Las Vegas. But after the reunion of the Benniferwe discover together five other couples who have left and then come back together.

READ ALSO> Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the background of the marriage proposal

Let’s briefly recall the romantic story of JLO and Ben Affleck. The two in 2000 were the most acclaimed couple in the world, they married in 2003 and then separated only a year later. The lives of both continued with lots of marriages and children, until in 2021 there was talk of their possible rapprochement. The fans went crazy and for months there was no talk of anything else, and this is how after almost twenty years the couple has also reunited in marriage.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas: all the details

In addition to the Bennifers, other famous couples had their happy ending after an initial breakup: first of all Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel. Having had important affairs with Cameron Diaz before and Britney Spears then, the American singer-songwriter had a love affair with the beautiful actress Jessica which began in 2009 and ended in 2011. Back together after less than a year, the two actors got married in 2012. Even the Royal couple made up of Prince William and the beautiful Kate Middleton went through a period of crisis after seven years of relationship, only to get back together and get married in 2011.

READ ALSO> Britney Spears at Sanremo 2023? On social media, we talk about nothing else

Bennifer reunion: other couples like them

There is no shortage of characters like Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth who have had a very troubled history, which began in 2009 on the set of The Last Song but ended the first time in 2013, the two tried again later, also attempting marriage in 2018, then forced to separate a year later. A similar story has had the famous longtime couple Liz Taylor And Richard Burton. Finally we remember Pink And Carey Hart still stable and solid, after the marriage in 2005, the separation in 2008 and the reconciliation in 2011. But we Italians hope for only one great return, the one between the most discussed couple in recent days: Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi.