FIFA 23: Legacy Edition, announced for Nintendo Switch: this is what is included and what is absent in this version

Here comes the confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about FIFA 23: Legacy Edition.

According to what was shared, the title will be available next September 30, 2022 in the eShop of the console and in physical format. However, as you can see from the title, it is about a Legacy edition again.

The fears of the fans have been fulfilled, since they will receive practically the same game released years ago. This Nintendo Switch version includes team and squad updatesbut no other different or novel content.

These characteristics have been confirmed for the rest of the versions, but not on nintendo switch:

Inclusion of women’s club teams for the first time with the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema.

Men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Women’s FIFA World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 as post-launch updates

cross play

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Stadia versions can access a shared transfer market pool of FUT, but Switch will function independently and will not be able to access this pool

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

