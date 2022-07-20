Eye Cream with SPF, why you should protect this area

Eye cream with SPF, why you should try it

If the eyes are the mirror of the soul, the eye contour is an index, almost an alarm signal, of what could happen in the rest of the face without an appropriate skincare routine and specific products. Because, as shown by the crow’s feet, those radial fine lines that are accentuated when we squint or smile, the skin around the eyes, more delicate than that of the rest of the face, shows the signs of aging prematurely. It is therefore essential to protect it from UV rays, the first cause of skin aging: and in particular from UVA rays, which penetrate deeply and damage collagen and elastin, causing loss of tone and fine lines.

But every summer the usual dilemma arises: which sunscreen to use, to avoid red and irritated eyes that burn and water? Not all face sunscreens are well tolerated by this sensitive area of ​​the face. It is therefore appropriate to accessorize a targeted product, to choose from the new generation of eye creams enhanced by sunscreens, with a light texture and active (and hypoallergenic) ingredients. But which ones to choose? And above all: are there sun creams for the face that can also be safely applied to the eye area, without risking irritation?

The expert answers, in this case the dermatologist Dr. Ev-Charlott Walter, who also suggests tricks to protect the eyes and contour, especially in summer. Plus a Top 8 of cosmetics for the eye contour enhanced by SPF, to be used in complete tranquility at the sea, in the mountains, but also in the city, when the sun is shining. Because in summer, even a simple walk in the park can turn into an aging experience for our skin.

Why is the skin around the eyes more sensitive than that of the rest of the face?

“The eye contour is a very sensitive area. The skin around the eyes, which does not have sebaceous glands, is the thinnest, most delicate and fragile of the face, and is also the most stressed, due to exposure to UV rays and constant muscle contraction. “

2. Why is it necessary to protect it from UV rays with sunscreen?

“We need to protect this area to prevent skin damage, such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and skin cancer.”