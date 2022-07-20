External and internal factors prevent meeting the demand for admission to Medicine and Law: UATx

External and internal factors prevent the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx) can meet 100 percent of the demand for admission to the Surgeon and Law careers, said the rector Luis Armando González Placencia, who added that the remaining 40 degrees have been fully covered.

“Our rejection rate has decreased remarkably, practically we only have in the field of medicine and probably in law, if I am not mistaken, which are the most demanded careers, but in all other careers practically all those who apply to enter the university they can do it,” he said.

In the case of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon, which is taught at the Faculty of Health Sciences located in the municipality of Ayometla, he explained that one of the obstacles to meeting the high demand for applicants is that the entity does not have the Sufficient hospitals to carry out their clinical fields, an essential requirement before discharge.

“In Medicine, particularly, we have a great demand and we have an obstacle, because for young people to finish their careers they need to enter what is called clinical fields, which are the spaces where they are going to carry out their practices, already in hospitals”, commented.

He recalled that a few days ago he signed an agreement with Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros to expand the clinical fields in the entity, “but they are still not enough, we need more; in fact, from the last generation that was 200 graduates, we are still having difficulties to be able to locate them completely”.

Given this, he did not rule out the possibility of resorting to private hospitals, but, he observed, “the state is small and there are not many hospitals, and, in addition, not everyone has the possibility of going to other places, where there are spaces, but it is hard to move. It depends on that that we can reach 100 percent coverage.”

Regarding the Law Degree, González Placencia explained that the main obstacle here is the large number of applicants and students already enrolled, because “the groups are very large, in some cases of more than 100 students, and the truth is that that affects the conditions of dignity so that young people can be in the classrooms”.

In this case, he raised the possibility of taking advantage of virtual spaces to meet the demand, “but we need teachers.”

“To meet 100 percent of the demand, two things are needed, physical space and teachers, and that, to put it very simply, we had plenty of in practically all the other careers, there was and has been a quota and in the As students become interested in these careers, they can enter without further complication. The problem is in those where we have external obstacles or the facilities and the number of teachers does not give us “.

He said that for the next semester that begins next August, an entry of 3,500 new students in 42 degrees is expected.

