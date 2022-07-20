Emmy 2021: Kate Winslet wins her second award for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet wins over favorites Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie at the 2021 Emmys. The film and television actress wins the second Emmy of her acting career for her leading role in “Mare of Easttown” on HBO.

“Women who support each other are wonderful. I’m proud of you,” she said. Kate Winslet at the beginning of his speech and added a few words about the phenomenon of “Mare of Easttown” on the small screen: “It was a cultural moment that brought people together and gave them something to talk about besides the pandemic. I can’t believe this is happening.”

He added, “Your actors have won these awards. I appreciate being with you, [y doy las gracias] to our cast and crew, they kept us safe during the pandemic.” It is recalled that the series was filmed during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Mare of Easttown” is one of the most authentic projects in Kate Winslet’s career, because she herself asked to see herself very much in line with the character (a woman over 40 years old and a mother of a family) and that her imperfections not be eliminated in the final cut of the episodes.

Emmy 2021, face-to-face magic returns to TV

This Sunday, September 19, the Emmys 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (USA). The gala, organized by the US Television Academy, is featured in this edition of television on streaminga service that gained greater prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the confinement of thousands of people in the world.

With the return of the red carpet and the live audience –although with protocol requirements such as vaccination certificates, masks and social distance due to COVID-19– the ceremony resumed its classic face-to-face format to announce the best of the year on the small screen .

Among the most nominated are “The Crown“, a production based on the life of the Royal Family on Netflix, and “The Mandalorian”, an original Disney+ series based on the “Star Wars” universe, both lead the close race for awards, which address thorny issues in the midst of “war of this service”.

