Disciplinary Commission removes red card and may be on Matchday 4

Cruz Azul will be able to count on Carlos Rotondi for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League, after the appeal proceeded before the Disciplinary Commission for a red card granted to the celestial reinforcement during the match against Atlas on Date 3.

The club collected the necessary arguments to file an appeal this Monday and the red card could be withdrawnwhich he received in a purely soccer play in the match on Date 3 against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

The move raised controversy and to a certain extent was a watershed in the cement disaster of the weekend, so the board did not sit idly by. It all happened when Rotondi was about to send a rifle but in the middle of the play and due to its inertia, his foot ended up in a plate above the opponent’s ankle, the play was reviewed in the VAR and the central referee Oscar Macías decided to send him to the showers.

happy ending announced

Even Armando Archundia, head of arbitration in Liga MX, acknowledged that there was an error in the play, so it could be deduced that this would be withdrawn in the absence of the official decree that came out this Tuesday afternoon.

“The play should not be a red card. The initial decision was the right one and it was corrected in a way that we do not consider effective,” Archundia explained.

