Digital natives and bedroom pop. Become famous overnight

Once upon a time, many years ago, for the boomer generation of artists, there were mega studios of

music recording, with “Neeve” or “SSL” type banks that cost a couple of

kidneys on the black market, where the producers and record companies of the majors produced the

albums of the bands of the moment or of the artists at the top of the hits. Record in the studios

it cost millions (of lire) a day and, with the advent of the euro, thousands of euros for each

now spent trying and retrying the recording of the best “take”. Bands like i

Pink Floyd, who perhaps some of the Generation Zetas, can hardly remember, rented

Abbey Road ”in London, where the Beatles recorded their most important hits, for

five, six months and recorded in those rooms the cult pieces that would pass to the

history; “Wish you were here” came to life right there. Everything was entrusted to professionals

highly skilled, kind sound engineer who in white coat as a

surgeon checked the balance of sounds and everything met technical standards

very high.

Zed generation

Million dollar recording studios no longer make sense to exist today, i

record companies even fewer, and the boys produce their own music in their room from

read using only a pc, a sound card and a microphone. If really

should have doubts about their use, just look at some tutorials on the internet and

even the operation of a tube compressor in vogue in the 1980s will be at the

reach of all. Create music, record it, share it, create a community of

fans is something that every kid with artistic ambitions is able to do and the

result of the “do-it-yourself”, in tik tok style, is a fresh and immediate music, “real”, which

has a strong appeal for teenagers who spend hours watching videos on

social. Confronted with the “hi fi” music produced by the surgical coldness of

an engraving room, will be full of smudges and imperfections but will have the spontaneous

effervescence of the adolescent soul that has laid itself bare, in the intimacy of

bedroom, without the creative process being subjected to the filters and censorship of figures

external.

Become famous overnight

Sure, the traditional paths to building a musical career still exist but

artists like Shawn Mendes, who in the videos lasting a few minutes, have become

viral with their millions of views, they are the proof that that music is at the

reach of all and embodies the illusion that anyone can reproduce the miracle of

become famous in one night. Clairo is a 20 year old from Atlanta who at the age of 17

made a clip from her room, “Pretty Girl” at zero budget which in the turn of

very little has collected 12 million views so as to attract the attention of Spotify which, in recent years, on the phenomenon of “bedroom pop” and boys

like Clairo, he has made playlists that number hundreds of thousands of

followers.

Here is what you need

For obvious reasons I will not indicate the brands in question, but it will be very easy to find in

network what is right for you.

You only need:

a good computer (around 500 euros)

a sound card (about 100 Euro) with 2 in and 2 out and midi ports just in case

you want to connect a master keyboard

a pair of studio monitors (from 250 to 1,000 euros)

a daw software like Logic, Cubase, Protools, Sonar, but also native software

by Apple, Garage Band is fine (from 50 Euros upwards)

a master keyboard / midi controller (from 100 Euro upwards)

a microphone (about 150 euros, at least!)

I was forgetting one very important thing, your talent and a bedroom!