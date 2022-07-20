Digital natives and bedroom pop. Become famous overnight
Once upon a time, many years ago, for the boomer generation of artists, there were mega studios of
music recording, with “Neeve” or “SSL” type banks that cost a couple of
kidneys on the black market, where the producers and record companies of the majors produced the
albums of the bands of the moment or of the artists at the top of the hits. Record in the studios
it cost millions (of lire) a day and, with the advent of the euro, thousands of euros for each
now spent trying and retrying the recording of the best “take”. Bands like i
Pink Floyd, who perhaps some of the Generation Zetas, can hardly remember, rented
Abbey Road ”in London, where the Beatles recorded their most important hits, for
five, six months and recorded in those rooms the cult pieces that would pass to the
history; “Wish you were here” came to life right there. Everything was entrusted to professionals
highly skilled, kind sound engineer who in white coat as a
surgeon checked the balance of sounds and everything met technical standards
very high.
Zed generation
Million dollar recording studios no longer make sense to exist today, i
record companies even fewer, and the boys produce their own music in their room from
read using only a pc, a sound card and a microphone. If really
should have doubts about their use, just look at some tutorials on the internet and
even the operation of a tube compressor in vogue in the 1980s will be at the
reach of all. Create music, record it, share it, create a community of
fans is something that every kid with artistic ambitions is able to do and the
result of the “do-it-yourself”, in tik tok style, is a fresh and immediate music, “real”, which
has a strong appeal for teenagers who spend hours watching videos on
social. Confronted with the “hi fi” music produced by the surgical coldness of
an engraving room, will be full of smudges and imperfections but will have the spontaneous
effervescence of the adolescent soul that has laid itself bare, in the intimacy of
bedroom, without the creative process being subjected to the filters and censorship of figures
external.
Become famous overnight
Sure, the traditional paths to building a musical career still exist but
artists like Shawn Mendes, who in the videos lasting a few minutes, have become
viral with their millions of views, they are the proof that that music is at the
reach of all and embodies the illusion that anyone can reproduce the miracle of
become famous in one night. Clairo is a 20 year old from Atlanta who at the age of 17
made a clip from her room, “Pretty Girl” at zero budget which in the turn of
very little has collected 12 million views so as to attract the attention of Spotify which, in recent years, on the phenomenon of “bedroom pop” and boys
like Clairo, he has made playlists that number hundreds of thousands of
followers.
Here is what you need
For obvious reasons I will not indicate the brands in question, but it will be very easy to find in
network what is right for you.
You only need:
a good computer (around 500 euros)
a sound card (about 100 Euro) with 2 in and 2 out and midi ports just in case
you want to connect a master keyboard
a pair of studio monitors (from 250 to 1,000 euros)
a daw software like Logic, Cubase, Protools, Sonar, but also native software
by Apple, Garage Band is fine (from 50 Euros upwards)
a master keyboard / midi controller (from 100 Euro upwards)
a microphone (about 150 euros, at least!)
I was forgetting one very important thing, your talent and a bedroom!