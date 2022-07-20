Dialogues. Pino Pascali and Ugo Mulas. Beautiful shots of the 60s on display in Polignano

But how crazy was the artist Pino Pascali? If he were alive today, we would all be obsessed with him.

Pino Pascali, 1968_Photographs Ugo Mulas © Eredi Ugo Mulas.Courtesy Ugo Mulas Archive, Milan. Lia Rumma Gallery, Milan Naples

Look at him here, in these extraordinary shots, that the great Ugo Mulas took of him in Rome in ’68: Pino Pascali, eccentric and brilliant champion of Arte Povera, would die shortly after, due to the consequences of a bad motorcycle accident. He was only 33 years old.

His art remains of him, extraordinary, very modern and, fortunately, incredible photographs such as those that from Friday 14 July to 2 October are on display at the Pino Pascali Museum Foundation in Polignano a Mare, in the province of Bari, the Apulian town. where Pascali was born before running to the capital, to eat his life.

Dialogues. Pino Pascali and Ugo Mulas, curated by Alessio de ‘Navasques in collaboration with the Ugo Mulas Archive, with the scientific coordination of Rosalba Branà, gives us 41 black and white images, many rare prints, little known or even never fully exhibited: looking at them, it seems almost to feel the dialogue between Pascali and Mulas. Next to them, a whole world, made up of personalities such as Lucio Fontana, Alighiero Boetti, Ettore Sottsass.