Deputy Juan Diego Vásquez invites President Cortizo ‘to empower himself with the situation’ in Panama

For TVN’s Mesas de Periodistas program, deputy Juan Diego Vásquez gave his point of view regarding the lack of leadership that is being talked about by President Laurentino Cortizo, in the face of the critical situation in Panama.

“I did not vote for President Cortizo, however as a Democrat I respect the result of the election and his leadership, but it would give me some certainty and clarity, listening to the President of the Republic, at least saying something, not seeing the leader of the country say something, proposing actions, proposing solutions, showing that he is listening, it is worrying not to see it. I call on him to take charge of the situation, it seems to me that they are playing chess when they do not come out to show their faces. We need you to lead by example. The day that he calls to present the 10 anti-corruption projects, I will be by his side and I will even defend and support him in these kinds of acts,” Vásquez revealed.

He also asked the president not to follow that game not to face

“Right now he is hidden and he sends to members of the government who do not have the capacity to negotiate and who do not have the authority to enforce or sell to the confidence that this is going to be fulfilled,” said the deputy from San Miguelito.

“I believe that he should play the role that he sought to swear to, must play the role of the first worker as he always says,” Juan Diego stressed.