Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home – idealista / news

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to build one new house in Portugal in the coastal city of Cascaisknown for its kilometer-long white beaches. The property is located in the luxury urbanization Quinta da Marinhalocated in the middle of the Sintra-Cascaes Natural Park, just 20 kilometers from Lisbon.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo’s house cost?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s home originally provided for an initial budget of 12 million euros but, during the works, the cost reached 21 million euros, as explained by the construction company to LOOK. According to the media, Cristiano had “voice and command in every detail of the house, so the new budget did not take him by surprise at all”.

How many meters does Cristiano Ronaldo’s home have?

Ronaldo’s home covers one hectare of land and the house, which it will measure 3,000 square metersit will have all kinds of luxuries.

How is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home?

Cristiano Ronaldo often goes to his home in Cascais to be involved in the construction process and carefully select each type of material. The footballer’s wife, Georgina Rodríguez, was also very present in the creation of his new home. Both her and her friend and designer Paula Brito will take care of the choice of home decoration.

The house will have fine details, from intelligent heating, gym and tennis courtto one indoor pool, another outdoor pool, and a large garage where to store the collection of sports vehicles owned by the Manchester United player. In addition, the villa will be full of details such as solid gold taps, Italian marble and even a Louis Vuitton mural which is custom designed for the couple.







Flickr / Creative commons