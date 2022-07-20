Cristiano Ronaldo, the mockery: his two million euro Bugatti Veyron destroyed

The plot looks like that of a cinepanettone: but the Bugatti from two million euros of Cristiano Ronaldo crashed into a wall by an employee is reality. Yes: the Portuguese in fact is on vacation in Majorcawhere one of his employee he drove one Bugatti Veryon from two million euros. Car not easily tamed, of course, since we are talking about 410 kilometers per hour reachable and an acceleration that goes from zero to one hundred in just under 3 seconds … and in fact the man lost control ending up against the deleted of a room, moreover adjacent to a deposit of butane cylinders. The car was destroyed in the impact, in particular the front part of the Bugatti one that CR7 had claimed to have with it by making it arrive from the garage of the villa of Manchester. The authorities are investigating the case.