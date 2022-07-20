Controversy with Fernández Vara and his supposed (and exclusive) Patek Philippe watch

While Spain continues to burn with fires declared from end to end of the country, with the most alarming outbreaks at the moment in the Zaragoza municipality of Ateca, in the Cebreros fire or in the more than 16 that remain active in Galicia, another of class of fire, more symbolic but still and nevertheless related to the first, is the one that has begun to spread from social networks after the doubts that have been generated about the authenticity of the supposed watch that the president of the Junta de Extremadura, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara.

According to the information that in this regard he was in charge of publishing late yesterday, from his personal account on the social network Twitter, the expert in watches Santiago Tejedor, responsible for the page specialized in watchmaking “Hours and Minutes”, Fernández Vara would tell in his possession with an exclusive watch from the prestigious Swiss watchmaking house Patek Philippe. Specifically, a design that would respond to that of its Aquanaut Travel Time model, in its version with a rose gold case and a dark brown polymer bracelet. A model that among its singularities has, among others, that of being able to give the time in two different time zones at the same time.

Photo Credits: Aquanaut Travel Time model in 18k rose gold. Patek Philippe, official page.

The watch (one more) of LeBron James

Presented for the first time at the Baseworld 2016 trade fair, the 18-carat pink gold cased model burst onto the market as the new exclusive version of the same model, until then only available in a stainless steel case. Starting as an estimated price for its sale, according to what Patek Philippe itself has, from about 54,950 euros, a figure that given the exclusivity of the house can be multiplied by almost three on specialized resale pages, such as Chrono 24. Platform on which Different models can currently be found identical to the one that, supposedly and according to the information pointed out by the expert in the sector Santiago Tejedor, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara owns, at a sale price of between 125 to 149 or even above the 160 thousand euros.

In addition to what has been pointed out, and according to the photographs that have seen the light just a few hours ago, the president of the Junta de Extremadura would have come to use this same piece during the controversial inaugural trip of the first phase of the Platform of High Speed ​​Plasencia-Badajoz, between the stations of Cáceres and Badajoz, which took place under the presidency of His Majesty King Felipe VI this past Monday, June 18, 2022. This turned out to be an exquisite piece of watchmaking, which, in addition to attracting the attention, in view of this information, of Vara, has also come to impact such well-known and popular characters as the Los Angeles Lakers player, the American basketball player LeBron James. Who, according to what was in charge of revealing from the American magazine specialized in the luxury sector Robb Report, wore this same Patek Philippe model Aquanaut Travel Time in rose gold that we mentioned during the premiere in Los Angeles, last June, of the film “Hustle” starring Adam Sandler.