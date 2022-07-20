commitment to the Roblox model with users who create monetizable content

Telefónica does not want to miss the train of the metaverse and has just announced that it is investing in the Spanish startup Gamium, a company dedicated to the development of Web3 projects and the aforementioned virtual universe and that is currently creating a digital world whose main attraction is to offer users the possibility of building their own spaces on the platform to monetize them, both games and playful experiences of various kinds, as well as 3D electronic stores. The Spanish telco has not shared figures for the operation.





This Gamium approach, attracting users with the promise of monetizing their content, is one of the main attractions that Telefónica has seen in this project, as explained to Xataka Martha Antunezdirector of Wayra Barcelona (Wayra is the investment fund aimed at technology startups of the Spanish telco): “We really liked that concept of a decentralized metaverse with incentives, in which you involve creators so that they can earn money by building their own experiences and not be a centralized world with a few players”.

Gamium’s virtual universe is already quite advanced, although it is not yet public. One of the co-founders of the startup, Albert Rosesassures Xataka that users will be able to visit it individually before the last quarter of 2022 and the multiplayer experience will be available from 2023. From that moment, people who have acquired a plot in the metaverse of the Spanish startup will be able to start build their spaces and visitors see and interact with them through a 3D interface, but not in virtual reality, at least for the moment.

The project

Gamium’s project consists of a virtual universe made up of a digital city, called Genesis, and 10 outer neighborhoods in which the company has already created some structures and in which it has sold 664 plots so that buyers can create whatever they want. from an e-commerce to a showroom.

These plots work as a kind of hosting, only instead of hosting a 2D website, a 3D space is built. Gamium is also developing a no-code editor where buyers can easily build whatever they want by simply dragging it to where they want to place it and selecting the action they want it to do. They are also going to launch a version for more advanced users in which they can modify the code and expand the creation possibilities.

“The experiences will range from moving objects to being able to sign smart contractswith which we give rise to people being able to develop economic activities, and also that they can later publish these experiences in a simple way”, explains the co-founder of Gamium.

The virtual plots were sold three months ago for prices that ranged from 2,300 to 295,000 euros, and with them they won a total of one million euros. Rosas assures that this is the only payment that the buyers will have to make, since they do not intend to charge them a fee for the maintenance of the infrastructure and the servers, as is the case with the hosting or the domain of the current websites. “We may introduce a small commission on transactions that take place in our metaverse, but we are not going to collect a fee directly from the owners,” he says.

less smoke

One of the main problems that the metaverse is having, at the moment, is that with it there is a lot of ado and nothing. Everyone has the word in their mouth and in their future plans, but few specify what they are doing or want to do. Gamium has been more specific than most: it has explained that it has built a Roblox-style 3D virtual universe, but more focused on business, with which they intend to attract companies and content creators with the promise that they will be able to earn money.

The startup gives these users the tools so that they can create their spaces by themselves (thus saving them the trouble of building everything themselves), and delegates much of the responsibility for making this environment attractive virtual in the capacity of these to build games, experiences or stores that attract public. Visitors will be able to enter this digital universe from the computer in 3D or through mobile apps in 2D.

“Wayra is looking for companies that propose real use cases for the metaverse, and that is why we have chosen to collaborate with Gamium. We really liked the project because of the monetary incentives it gives users and because it has a team with a lot of experience in the sector behind it”, explains Antúnez.

Both the directors of Wayra and the founder of Gamium consider that all the smoke that surrounds many of the projects in the sector is not only related to speculation, but in many cases is related to the desire that the rest of the companies they do not know what they are embarking on so they don’t copy your progress. That’s why everyone has the need to say that they are working on metaverse technologies, but no one wants to give too many details.

“There are many companies investing a lot of money to develop this technology, and many very good developers who just want to be in this type of project. That is what tells us that it is not smoke, there is money and talent dedicated to it. As in everything, there will be projects that go well and others that fail, but that is normal, it is part of the innovation cycle”, explains Antúnez.

Rosas, for his part, points out that he is convinced that “the next step in digital evolution goes through the metaversebecause whenever technologies that make the user’s life easier or more immersive experiences have been developed, society ends up adopting them.

No virtual reality, for now

The co-founder of Gamium has also explained that his digital universe, for the moment, will only be available in 3D through a computer, because they consider that they will not be able to provide a good user experience with virtual reality: “Right now the great mass of users of the metaverse is in 3D, not virtual reality, like in Fortnite or Roblox. When we achieve a very good user experience and the technology is more accessible, we will go to virtual reality”.

Asked if he considers that this, the absence of virtual reality in many of the current metaverses, can be a stumbling block in its popularization, Rosas considers that “any 3D platform is already engaging enough, virtual reality is not essential. Yes, it is true that later there are applications that are very good in virtual reality, but it has to improve for, for example, make it comfortable to wear your glasses for more than an hour a dayand for that there is still a long way to go”.

the deal

The agreement that Wayra and Gamium have reached consists of a monetary investment from Telefónica in the startup, of which they have not wanted to share figures, and a collaboration framework through which both companies can exchange and use technology from the other party to develop their own projects. In this way, the Spanish telco adds external resources to its own metaverse plans without having to develop them from scratch.