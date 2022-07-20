“Climate criminals”. From Kardashian-Jenner to Briatore-Vacchi: influencers with private jets pollute more than any human being

“Jenner’s post serves as a reminder that while the public is doing its part to reduce emissions, the rich are spewing out pollution as if they are trying to get the highest score, playing a joke on any individual, or even collective attempts to reduce waste. What’s the point of keeping track of carbon footprints when a single celebrity’s footprint rivals that of Godzilla? ”. With these words of Dani Di PlacidoForbes magazine reports the news of Kylie Jenner, defined on Twitter as a “climate criminal” for using a rented private jet to cover one flight of only 17 minutes (not even fifty minutes by car). The Kardashian-Jenner family is once again in the spotlight of the social controversy. But it is not the only one. Celebrities pollute more than any other human being on the planet, often without really caring about the problem and even more often by cheering the poor. I can’t throw a cigarette on the ground, but can Gianluca Vacchi dance in his private jet? Something wrong.

In a research from the University of Lund released in 2019, the stars with the highest pollution record due to their continuous air travel were identified. In the first place we have the prophet of climate change Bill Gates: about 59 flights in 2017, 1,600 tons of CO2. Is one. Second place goes to Paris Hilton with 68 flights and over a thousand tons of CO2. And two. In third place the cantata (and new bride, again), Jennifer Lopez, with 105 tons of carbon dioxide and about 77 flights in 2017 alone. To be clear, a normal person in a year produces about 5 tons of CO2 between transport. and food. But in the news it is easier to report how much water Italians waste by keeping the tap open while brushing their teeth (which, to be clear, is still a problem; but not the problem).