“Climate criminals”. From Kardashian-Jenner to Briatore-Vacchi: influencers with private jets pollute more than any human being
Kylie Jenner rented a private jet to travel a few kilometers that lasted 17 minutes and there was no shortage of controversy on social media, especially for the consequences of emissions on the environment. And for the first time, influencers, from Kardashian to Paris Hilton, through Gianluca Vacchi, Flavio Briatore and Sonia Bruganelli (wife of Paolo Bonolis), not to mention Bill Gates (the most polluting of all), accused of being real “climate criminals”. A strong definition, but won’t it be time for them to give themselves a rule?
“Jenner’s post serves as a reminder that while the public is doing its part to reduce emissions, the rich are spewing out pollution as if they are trying to get the highest score, playing a joke on any individual, or even collective attempts to reduce waste. What’s the point of keeping track of carbon footprints when a single celebrity’s footprint rivals that of Godzilla? ”. With these words of Dani Di PlacidoForbes magazine reports the news of Kylie Jenner, defined on Twitter as a “climate criminal” for using a rented private jet to cover one flight of only 17 minutes (not even fifty minutes by car). The Kardashian-Jenner family is once again in the spotlight of the social controversy. But it is not the only one. Celebrities pollute more than any other human being on the planet, often without really caring about the problem and even more often by cheering the poor. I can’t throw a cigarette on the ground, but can Gianluca Vacchi dance in his private jet? Something wrong.
In a research from the University of Lund released in 2019, the stars with the highest pollution record due to their continuous air travel were identified. In the first place we have the prophet of climate change Bill Gates: about 59 flights in 2017, 1,600 tons of CO2. Is one. Second place goes to Paris Hilton with 68 flights and over a thousand tons of CO2. And two. In third place the cantata (and new bride, again), Jennifer Lopez, with 105 tons of carbon dioxide and about 77 flights in 2017 alone. To be clear, a normal person in a year produces about 5 tons of CO2 between transport. and food. But in the news it is easier to report how much water Italians waste by keeping the tap open while brushing their teeth (which, to be clear, is still a problem; but not the problem).
Land CO2 emissions, today, they are more than five times those of 1950. The problem is great and serious. The solutions cannot be the result of mass hysteria or easy optimisms touted as perfectly plausible. To tell us is Vaclav Smil, one of the most read and famous environmental scientists (whose texts are the basis of the new book by Bill Gates). But praise is wasted on praise for virtuous influencers, which then annually produce up to 320 times the carbon dioxide of which Paolo di Mercatello sul Metauro (Marche) is directly responsible. Nor is it enough to say that instead of jets you can still take scheduled flights. Emma Watson, in the aforementioned 2019 study, although last in the ranking, was in the top 10 of the most polluting celebrities in the world, despite all her travels had not been made by private means.
There is not just a problem of climate deniers. But also of the rich, often hypocrites. Chiara Ferragni is selling a Clima Bottle to reduce the environmental impact? He could start by avoiding taking the plane to go to Puglia and then complaining about the criticism on Twitter. The same goes for Prince Harry who yesterday at the UN talked about the climate but not even a month ago, reports the “New York Post”, was returning home after the queen’s platinum jubilee Elizabeth II with a Bombardier Global 6000, reaching 60 tons of emissions with the single return leg to California. To visit my grandmother, I emit not even half a kilo of CO2.
QSomeone raises their shields, says ours is just social envy. We envy the rich, them, the poor victims of the threads on Instagram and Facebook. Who am I talking about? Of Flavio Briatore of course, who defends Sonia Bruganelli and the choice to avoid the queue and the chores of mere mortals, leaving with his private plane. In fact, Sonia makes us feel a lot of pain. Poor. On the other hand, what to expect from someone like Briatore, who sells pizzas for 65 euros (15 euros the margherita) and who to eat some cherries takes the plane from Nice and goes to South Tyrol, obviously documenting the trip on social media?
The environmental issue is serious, must be addressed individually, of course, but also in a global way. Activists are almost always reactionaries, engaged in vandalizing works of art, as in the case of the Mona Lisa at the end of May this year, or in blocking people who are driving to work. People who emit, as we have already said, 5 tons of CO2 per year. Why don’t they take a nice metal beam and stick it into the nozzle of the Ferragnez plane?