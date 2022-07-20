Claw: LeBron James and Adam Sandler produce the new Netflix movie

If you are a faithful follower of Lebron James and fan of Adam Sandlerget ready because Netflix will bring ‘Claw‘, a hand production of these two giants.

According to the details that have been provided, this movie will be produced nothing more and nothing less than for him eaves of The Angels Lakers.

So far it is known that it will be a feature film that aims to leave a motivational message and will be starring for the great Sandler.

LeBron James and Adam Sandler are bringing ‘Claw’ to Netflix

The streaming giant has revealed through its social networks, the next production that it will bring in the following months.

Is about ‘Claw‘, a promising film that will go until the next June 10thdate of its premiere on the platform.

The theme of this feature film will be sports and the role leading role will be played by Adam Sandlerwhich has caused expectations to rise.

A love letter to basketball produced by @Adam Sandler Y @KingJames. u2018Garrau2019, on Netflix on June 10. ud83cudfc0 pic.twitter.com/n1VcrsoAKk u2014 Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) February 20, 2022

In addition, the most impressive of this project will be under the production basketball player, Lebron James.

Without a doubt, it is a great project that the streaming platform trusts, since surprisingly ad this production with six months in advance.

What is ‘Claw’ about?

According to the plot, this film will be centered on a talent scout, who will discover a spark and many opportunities in a player who is unmotivated.

Therefore, he becomes the coach of that talent and intends to change the player’s mind to take him to the top of success.

So if you’re a fan of movies and sports, ‘Claw‘, is the perfect film, above all, because it will be starring Adam Sandler and directed by Lebron Jamesremember that its premiere in Netflix will be next June 10th.