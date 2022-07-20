Chris Pratt: what did the actor say that made the Internet furious? | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

The star of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is being criticized for this message

Chris Pratt seems to be everywhere latelysince in addition to being confirmed to give voice to animated films such as garfield Y mario brosis also in the eye of the hurricane after a comment he made and that, on the Internet, was taken as a hint to his ex, Ana Farris, and the son they have in common.

the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy wrote a message for his wife, Katherine Schwarzeneggerwhich many considered to be unfortunate due to that highlighted his “beautiful and healthy daughter”a situation that users took advantage of to remind him that he has another son, who was born prematurely and with health problems.

“Look at the way he looks at me! I mean. Find someone who looks at you like that!! You know!? We met at church. He’s given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, he chews so hard that a Sometimes I put my headphones on but that’s love! She helps me with everything. My greatest treasure,” Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Said message has cost him severe criticism for apparently comparing his previous relationship with the one he has with his current wife Katherine and her family, as they accuse him of forgetting his son Jack, who he had with Anna Faris in 2012 in a premature pregnancy.

The baby was born 9 weeks earlier than expected and that caused him to suffer a brain hemorrhage that affected his vision and legs, so after the publication on networks, users asked to cancel it.

When did Chris Pratt and Anna Farris get divorced?

Chris Pratt and Farris divorced in 2017 after 8 years of marriageA year later, the actor began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in early 2019. In 2020, they had their daughter Lyla, who was born without complications in early 2020.