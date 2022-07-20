Chris Pratt shows off his abs and attention turns to a message from his first child

United States.- Chris Pratt He wanted to show off the cuts on his body in a shirtless selfie in front of the mirror yesterday, but his Instagram fans were more interested in a note written by his son than his abs. On the paper it said: “See you at 8:00 pm,” wrote nine-year-old Jack, whom the famous man shares with his ex-wife anna faris. This was a yellow sticky note whose text was signed with the child’s name and a heart.

For their part, relatives of Pratt’s new wife, katherine schwarzeneggerthey were moved with the child, because in the comments section they put: “See you at 8 ish ??????jackkkooo”, Kath’s brother wrote, patrick schwarzenegger. While his mother Mary Shriverhe put from his Sunday Paper account: “Jack’s note <3”.

Pratt, 43, shares Jack’s upbringing with Anna, 45, whom he was married to for nine years, from 2009 to 2018. Since the actor married Katherine, 32, in 2019, he has had other two daughters, one-year-old Lyla and one-month-old Eloise. It must be remembered that a few months ago, Chris was controversial because he thanked his partner for giving him a “healthy daughter”, which led many to think that he was comparing his new baby with Jack, who was born premature and for what had many complications.

He may not have meant it as an insult, it came out that way,” one Twitter user wrote at the time, with another adding: “Looks like your first child wasn’t good enough.”

About this, last month he told Men’s Health the following during an interview: “That’s fucked up,” Pratt said of the controversy. “My son is going to read that one day. He is 9 years old. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really pissed me off, man. I cried about it.”

Source: Pure Show