chosen the new interpreter of Belle in the new Disney adaptation

Belle, protagonist of the animated film The beauty and the Beast, is definitely one of the most beloved Disney princesses ever. Her character, since her debut back in 1991 in the aforementioned classic of Mickey Mouse Housequickly entered the public imagination until earning a live-action remake in 2017 in which she was played by Emma Watson.

To date, his popularity shows no signs of fading, so much so that the character will soon be back in the latest adaptation of the classic put in place by Disney. To interpret the latest incarnation of Belle, the choice fell on the star of R&B HER, stage name of Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson. The pop star of Afro Filipino origins will in fact be the face of the famous princess in the special produced by the ABC network on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the original animated film.

The special, entitled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebrationwill combine the singer’s live-action performance with animated elements, and will be directed by Hamish Hamilton with the production of Jon M. Chu. The adaptation will run for two hours and will be recorded live in front of the public at Disney Studios. Immediately after the announcement the HER issued a statement in which she could hardly hold back her enthusiasm:

“I can’t believe I’ll be part of the legacy of Beauty and the Beast. The world will see a black and Filipino Belle! I’ve always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I can work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. All of this is truly surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful. “

The enthusiastic words of HER were then echoed by those of Jon M. Chu:

“With her extraordinary talent and stage presence, HER is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled that audiences can see her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated film, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the art of that timeless classic, while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.. “

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration it will be produced by Done + Dusted in collaboration with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. The designated executive producers will instead be JonM. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, Katy Mullan and HER herself, while Hamish Hamilton will be the director.

The special will air on December 15 on ABC and will be available on Disney + starting the following day.

Source: Deadline

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED