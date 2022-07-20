Challenge to public health after a pandemic in Puerto Rico

The changes in the routines alter the diet and the metabolism, highlighted the specialist.

Dr. Luis Irizarry Pabón, Internist and Mayor of the Autonomous Municipality of Ponce. Photo: Taken from Dr. Irizarry’s Facebook account.

Dr. Luis Irizarry Pabón, Internist and Mayor of the Autonomous Municipality of Poncespecified that internists on the Island aim to pay more attention to diabetes, hypertension, obesity, given that what is known as metabolic syndrome has severe consequences in relation to these conditions.

“Given the pandemic situation, the management and behavior of patients has been disrupted, because after being locked up, some people do not leave their homes, so telemedicine has taken on an important role, especially when it comes to address these conditions,” he said.

He recalled that diabetes and hypertension are conditions that alter different body systems, particularly physiology and metabolism. Therefore, people during the pandemic disrupted their routines and therefore the body.

“In such a way that through telemedicine we must continue to carry the message or through patients who continue in person,” he stressed.

He added that physical activity in Puerto Ricans has decreased, because there are people who isolated themselves and their psyche was altered, for this reason the specialist emphasized a multidisciplinary search in the process of addressing metabolic problems.

Puerto Ricans are especially vulnerable to suffering from the metabolic syndromeas revealed in a press release by a researcher from the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

“The metabolic syndrome is a group of risk factors that, when combined in an individual, can lead to critical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular complications,” explained Dr. Alan Preston, professor in the Department of Biochemistry at the RCM School of Medicine in a study published in 2015.

According to the doctor, the clinical criteria for diagnosing metabolic syndrome They include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol.

“There are factors that predispose Puerto Ricans to these conditions,” Preston said. “By examining these factors together, the information presents strong evidence as to why Puerto Rico is especially vulnerable to the metabolic syndrome“.

In this sense, Dr. Irrizarry highlighted the importance of communication between specialists and patients, with a view to avoiding the exacerbation of the symptoms of related diseases and the metabolic syndrome.

See the full program: