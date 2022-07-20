Carolina Rubirosa turns A Coruña into a Hollywood stage

The artist Carolina Rubirosa recently released his latest ‘Hollywood’ themea song to the superficiality of today’s societyin which he makes use of Hollywood characters such as metaphor of that experience in a virtual and fake world.

To do this, in the video clip that accompanies the song, he makes iconic movie characters they stroll through also emblematic places of the city of Hercules.

Thus, starting from a concert by the artist herself in the historic Garufa Clubwe can see Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) by ‘Breakfast with diamonds’ appreciating the Teresa Herrera trophy at the malde shop window while eating some churros, probably just bought in Bonilla.

But in the city of A Coruña, which has never made foreigners ugly, we can also see Travis Bickle (Robert de Niro) driving his taxi (‘Taxi driver’) or to He notices (Jeff Bridges) already Walter Sobchack (John Goodman) having a drink at the Garufa bar (‘The Big Lebowski’). In the same bar, more sinister characters can also be seen, such as Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) by ‘The glow’or more imposing, as Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) by ‘The Godfather’.

Frame of the video clip recreating ‘Mary Poppins’

But more striking, if possible, is being able to see Mary Poppins fly with your umbrella with the navy galleries in the background or King Kong changing the Empire State Building for the Tower of Herculeswhile still trying to shoot down the planes.

Still from the video clip recreating ‘King Kong’

In this Coruña vision of Hollywood, ‘Planet of the Apes’ ends in the Coruña baywith the Riazor stadium in the background, and Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) sings in the rain tied to the red streetlights of the Promenade. ‘Gone With the Wind’ swaps the southern United States for the northern peninsular and Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) swears before God with the Conch of Moncho Amigo background.

Frame of the video clip recreating ‘Singing in the rain’

Through the hollywodense A Coruña they can also be seen Tony Manero (John Travolta, ‘Saturday night Fever’), Rachel (SeanYoung, ‘Blade Runner’), Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) sharing his chocolates with charlotte (Charlie Chaplin) or L.B. Jefferies (James Stewart) taking snapshots from his window (‘rear window’).

Still from the video clip recreating ‘Gone with the Wind’

video artwork

There are many more cinephile references located in the city in the new video clip of the artist from O Grove, based in A Coruña, specifically almost four dozen.

Still from the video clip recreating ‘Planet of the Apes’

The mounting and the address of this new audiovisual piece is in charge of Xaime Mirandawhile the animation and the rotoscoping are the work of Anton Miranda. The backgrounds illustration and the color directionfor their part, are the work of Iria Fafian.