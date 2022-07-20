Capri, Katy Perry and Sorrentino rekindle the “Dolce Vita”

“ Action! “. The voice of Paolo Sorrentino resounds in Capri in the heart of a summer night, breaking the surreal silence that surrounds the famous square. The “living room of the world”, for the occasion, has become an open-air film set and the Oscar-winning director is there, behind the camera. He studies the shots, checks that the lights are the right ones and while he does, a cigar is lit up. Then, between a puff of smoke and another, he orders the start of filming: take a shot. In an almost suspended time, the Sweet life caprese thus comes back to life and appears on stage Katy Perry. The Californian singer is in fact the protagonist of an advertising spot directed by Sorrentino himself and made on the blue island for Dolce & Gabbana.

The project, as often happens in these cases, is cloaked in a certain confidentiality and the first not wanting to talk about it are precisely the members of the voluminous crew. “ By contract we cannot say anything … “. But on the island that has bewitched nobles, writers and big names in showbiz, the secrets do not last long; nothing goes unnoticed. So, in the intense days of TV shooting, there are many onlookers who have spotted Sorrentino and Katy Perry in the most corners suggestive of Capri, such as the fourteenth-century Certosa di San Giacomo and the terrace overlooking the Gulf of Naples. And there were, by the will of the director himself, some moments in which the cameras were turned on in the pulsating places of island life, such as the crowded tourist port. There, in broad daylight, the popular American singer made some scenes aboard a speedboat.

But what aroused more excitement were the takes “beaten” by Sorrentino on the night of last Monday, July 18, when the set was set up in the famous tavern heart and soul and then, precisely, in the square. IlGiornale.it there was. In the local symbol of Capri night owl, Katy Perry danced between the tables as if she were a normal customer. When she then she sang to surprise I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the atmosphere was suddenly inflamed. “ It was very special, it almost did not seem to be in the center of a tv commercial. Sorrentino probably wanted to tell about Capri for what it is, without stage filters “, underlines a regular on the island, who over the years has seen movie stars, music stars, influential politicians and top models pass under the Faraglioni.

In the square, then, a change of scene and context: no longer the festive din of the tavern but a rarefied silence. While the lights in the bars still had to go out, Sorrentino was already there to observe the best angles for the cameras, making the slalom between the tables occupied by the straggling customers. Around 2.30 am, here is Katy Perry again, transported to the set aboard an electric trolley: the only vehicle capable of whizzing through the maze of Capri’s alleys. Just long enough to fix the make-up on her face and away, on stage. Director Oscar Prize he does repeat the take several times, until he is satisfied. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking and dawn is approaching: around 4 o’clock, someone sees the Californian star slip into the very central Gatto Bianco hotel, chosen as the headquarters of the troupe, to create other contents.

Bodyguards guard the hotel entrance, where there are those waiting to take a selfie with Katy Perry. Scenes of a Capri Dolce Vita that also resisted the pandemic, but not the obsessive fashion of social media.