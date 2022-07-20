Cameron Díaz confessed that she was used to take drugs to Morocco | Present

the Hollywood star Cameron Diaz revealed several curiosities about her life before being recognized for her acting talent, one of them and the one that attracted the most attention was when she told how was used as a mule to transport a shipment of drugs to Morocco in the 90’s.

The confession came to light in the middle of a podcast called ‘Second Life’. According to the actress’s account, after having saved enough money, she was able to move from the United States to France, more precisely to Paris, where she sought to fulfill her dream as a model, however, it took her a year to search for that job opportunity that she never had. arrived in that field.

“I started working as a catalog model and got enough money to move to Paris and rent an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends”Diaz asserted. Following this, the woman recalled other anecdotes of her experience before being hired as a film actress.

Moments later, the great revelation was given with the following words: “I was there for a whole year and I didn’t work a day. I couldn’t get a single job that would save me, though, well… Actually I did get a job, but I think it was as a mule, to take drugs to Morocco. I swear to god“.

With a graceful tone, the 49-year-old woman pointed out each experience of that episode. “It was in the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in (…) I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots.”

All of the above caused the American to panic and not complete her objective, finally abandoning the suitcase, he assured.