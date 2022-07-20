Businesswoman reveals why the “poor” are more materialistic than the rich

Robert Kiyosakiauthor of “Rich father poor father”popularized the theory of assets and liabilities, stating that successful or rich people are so because they acquire more assets.

In this sense, a user took on the task of explaining why the “poor” are more materialistic than the rich through TikTok and using this theory.



However, a study of 12,497 families found that there is a wide disparity between the odds of becoming a millionaire based on age, education level and race.

the user claudia millank took on the task of explaining why the “poor” are more materialistic than the rich through TikTok beginning to say that the “poor”, as she referred to this sector, get into debt with things they cannot pay. She gave as an example the houses or cars that they take out on credit for not having all the money in cash, which makes them spend almost 80 percent of their salary, which, while the rich invest in assets, making them a person with little debt and more profit.

However, the businesswoman claudia millank She is not the only one who has gone viral through this network for her statements to this sector, since another case was the businessman Carlos Munoz. The motivator went viral after he pointed to a waiter in one of his conferences and expressed that the worker was not “hungry”, for which he was branded as “class”, “derogatory” and “humiliating”.

“The guy who is standing there and who is working here today, I thank him very much for his work, he is there and he is not sitting here because he is not hungry”, were the words expressed by the motivator.

Can you be less poor by buying assets?

This concept stems from Robert Kiyosakiauthor of “Rich father poor father”, who explains assets and liabilities. An asset is a good that puts money in your pockets, a liability is a good that takes money out of your pockets, for example, a house is a liability, a house that is bought to rent is an asset. According to the author, we should focus on buying assets that generate cash flow, such as rental properties, a business, stocks, bonds or other types of financial assets, and not assets that only generate expenses.

But a study denies thisIn reality, no matter how many assets a “poor” person acquires, it is difficult for them to become rich.

We have all been told since we were little that if we study and work hard, we can achieve our goals. According to an analysis of William Emmons, Bryan Noeth and Lowell Rickettsresearchers from the Federal Reserve of San Luis, in the United States, the reality is quite different.

The study, done with 12 thousand 497 families, revealed that there is a great disparity between the chances of becoming a millionaire according to age, educational level and race. The first two factors might seem intuitive, and yet, based on hard work and dedication, good things start to happen. So the acquisition of assets is not everything.

However, the study found large disparities between different ethnic groups, even when we take into account factors such as age and level of education. A black person has less than a percentage point chance of being a millionaire if they don’t complete high school, but 6.7 percent if you have at least a master’s degree. On the other hand, a white man without a high school diploma has a 1.7 percent chance of being a millionaire, while having a college degree his odds skyrocket to 37 percent (even higher than a black man with a graduate degree).

In Mexico the situation is not simple either and it is not resolved with the purchase of assets

Although the ethnic and social situation in Mexico is very different from that of the United States, there are several factors that make getting rich in Mexico difficult as well. According to the study “The Origins of the Super Rich”, 37.5 percent of the billionaires in Mexico are by inheritance and 25 percent by having political connections. So, as you can see, in Mexico the situation is not easy either and it is not resolved with the purchase of assets.

In this sense, the TikTok user claudia millankwho describes himself as “mentor, entrepreneur and investor” went viral for “explaining” the reasons why the “poor” are more materialistic than the rich. Same as users have thwarted and others have celebrated.

Regardless of the position, as we can see, although more and more criticism is being made of the fantasy that maintains that the poor are “because they want to”, it is seldom a matter of delving into how this vision of society works, what components make it up, and how it operates in opposition to opposing visions.

