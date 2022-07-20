Billie Eilish called this cream the love of her life

Billie Eilish has revealed some of her beauty secrets. The “Happier Than Ever” singer talked about her nighttime beauty routine after she does a show. She did it in a video for Vogue. The artist is a fan of some of her favorite cult products, which she uses religiously. First, she uses Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother “every single time” she washes her hair and includes other brand products in her hair routine.

The singer also found that Aquaphor Healing Ointment is for her a very valid product, going so far as to call it “the love of [sua] life “in the video. Billie Eilish carries it with her “anytime, 24/7,” she says in the clip. “It doesn’t matter where I am. It doesn’t matter who I’m with. It doesn’t matter what I’m doing. I have this in my pocket and I have six more in my bag, always ”. The product has other devoted fans in show business, including Beyoncé, Zendaya and Ashley Graham. It was also used for Meghan Markle’s makeup by her makeup artist Daniel Martin, who used it as a highlighter. Jessica Simpson considers this cream “my one stop shop for my whole family throughout the year”. “Aquaphor has so many uses for everything from healing chapped lips to dry skin and mild eczema patches, she specifies.

Other beauty products loved by celebrities.

Victoria Beckham And Julia Roberts are two fans of Weleda Skin Food cream.

“It keeps the skin so hydrated and hydrated. It is really very thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It’s a really great product, ”the former Spice Girl said. Among the low cost products loved by Meghan Markle there was also cream Nivea Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion. Katie Holmes said she religiously uses Olay Active Hydrating Cream face moisturizer in her daily skincare routine.



