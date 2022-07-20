Beto Cuevas impresses with a new look on The Voice Chile

the night of this tuesday july 19 Another episode aired TheVoice Chile, in the competition in which the pupils participate to advance to the round of 16.

The program that drives Julian Elfenbein in Chilevisióncaught the attention of viewers at home by showing Beto Cuevas with a renewed and heart-stopping new look.

The former vocalist of The Law surprised the audience and He stole all eyes with the stylized haircut.

BETO CUEVAS THE VOICE CHILE
Credits: CHV

At the beginning of the program, Julián Elfenbein welcomed the coaches: Cami, Yuri, Gente de Zona and Beto Cuevas. And before submitting to interpreter of Liethe animator of The Voice Chile gave him a warm welcome with some moving words for his appearance.

“Here he is, a new look, he already has his finalists, there are seven, let’s remember that one was added in the playoffs,” he began to say about Beto Cuevas in The Voice Chile.

In addition, he added: “He was the protagonist of last night (Monday) with great success, here he is with a new look, like the Matrix, greetings to the great Beto Cuevas,” said the animator, comparing him with Keanu Reeves.

Beto Cuevas
Credits: CHV

The reactions of the viewers

The television audience The VoiceChile did not wait and they exploded with their comments and cheers to Beto Cuevas through social networks.

The new look of the former member of La Ley He left everyone stunned and in the purest style of the Matrix, like Keanu Reeves, he conquered the spectators who loved the performer’s hair style.

These were some of the reactions of people, mainly on the Twitter platform:

«@iambetocuevas passed, how handsome! #TheVoiceCHV,” said one fan.

“Beto puts on a sack of potatoes and he looks regal. #TheVoiceCHV,” noted another.

Also read: Shocking! Cami reveals the tracklist and cover of her new album Anastasia


Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker