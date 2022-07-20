Ben Stiller will replace Jack Nicholson in “The Shining”: what we know so far

Ben Stiller is currently in talks to star in the upcoming stage adaptation of Stephen King-penned Ivo van Hove’s classic horror film, “The Shining.” The work is scheduled for next year.

If confirmed, Stiller will play the role of Jack Torrance, an early-career writer and recovering alcoholic who is hired as an off-season caretaker at a historic Colorado hotel. In the past, Jack Nicholson immortalized the character in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining,” inspired by Stephen King’s book of the same name.

“We can confirm that we are in talks with Ben Stiller about his role in the stage production of Ivo van Hove. the glow, inspired by Stephen King and adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End,” a spokesperson for Sonia Friedman Productions said in a press release. “Discussions are at an early stage and as such we cannot confirm any further details at this time,” she said.

Ben Stiller, from comedy to horror

This would not be the first foray into the theater for Ben Stiller, an actor known for comedies like “Zoolander” or “Tropic Thunder.” He sang on one of the Broadway stages in 2011, performing John Guare’s “House of Blue Leaves” with Edie Falco and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Stiller made his Broadway debut in the original 1986 production.

Casting for The Shining is expected to begin rehearsals in the fall, beginning in January 2023. Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have said they hope the play will eventually move to Broadway.

It is suspected that the stage adaptation of “The Shining” will be quite close to King’s book, written in 1977, unlike the Stanley Kubrick film, which the author almost detested.