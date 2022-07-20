Ava Phillipe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon, opens up about her sexuality

The education that Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe they have instilled in their daughter Ava It seems to be based on the freedom to be and love whoever the 22-year-old wants. A necessary exercise that, although it may be believed that it has been socially outdated, unfortunately it still finds detractors and critical voices. Which is why the latest media testimony that she has carried out Ava naturally and spontaneously is so necessary. Last week, during an Instagram direct in which she chose to answer some questions from her fans —who number almost a million on that social network—, one of them openly asked her “if she liked boys or girls ”.

Phillipe’s response, which was accompanied by a photo of her, could not be more simple and clarifying, as well as comforting for those who have doubts about their sexuality and find in her an example to follow:

“I’m just attracted to people. Gender is not relevant’.

How is Ava’s life today?

Despite these statements, which did not take long to climb her name among the most commented words on Twitter, the truth is that Ava today maintains a relationship with Owen Mahoneya boy she met while studying at the prestigious University of California in 2019. On the other hand, last November it was her own mother, who not long ago became the richest actress in the world after selling his production company for 760 million euros, who openly stated in InStyle magazine that all he wants is for his children to be free:

“I fully support my children finding their truth. Specifically, Ava is down to earth, she wants to do great things in the world and is studying to learn and try to find herself. It’s important to try different things in life and find out what your path is.”

Reese and Ryan, who were one of the most famous couples of the 2000s, had Ava and at least known Deacon, which a few months ago reached the age of majority. Despite the disagreement, both have always been close and championing a close and familiar treatment, something that they have transmitted to their children, who also maintain an excellent relationship with both parents. Will we see Ava walk down a red carpet because of one of her upcoming jobs? We’ll have to wait to see if she wants to take over from her mother.

