Anne Hathaway chose her favorite clothes from The Devil Wears Fashion

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most talented actresses of the time and one of the best paid in the Hollywood industry. Undoubtedly, each project in which she participates becomes a true blockbuster and she has the ability to know how to become any character, facing the greatest challenges.

In recent years, the 39-year-old actress has also become a true fashion icon, setting trends with each of her outfits at each event in which she participates. There is little doubt that she is a reference for all ages and she gives style to any press that lands on her skin.

Anne in The Devil Wears Fashion.

Although his great masterpiece was The devil dressed in fashionthe role that put her among the favorites in the industry was that of Mia Thermopolis in the film The princess’s Diary. At that time, Anne Hathaway He was only 19 years old and at such a young age he reached stardom, so much so that the production was renewed for a second part.

In 2006 the film would arrive in which he would star alongside meryl streep Y Emily Blunt, which allowed him a great professional promotion after his performance. What stood out the most about the young actress at that time was that she was never overshadowed by the magnificent actress who gave life to Miranda Priestly.

The movie he starred in Anne Hathaway is written by journalist Lauren Weisberger, who was inspired by her own experiences. It is known that she worked 11 months with Anna Wintour in fashionas her assistant, so many say that the role of Streep is based on the renowned editor.

This year, the famous production is celebrating its 16th anniversary and it is for this reason that the actress who brought Andy Sachs to life wrote some emotional words: “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She gave us the most incredible, iconic and joyous costumes that somehow still work 16 years later, that’s magic.”

The favorite look of the actress in the movie.

With those words, he also referred to Patricia Field, the renowned fashion stylist who was in charge of putting together the best styles for the film. In addition, for this reason, Anne decided to reveal what was her favorite look of The Devil Wears Prada: “My favorite look as revealed by @michaelkors in @interviewmag!”

In that interview that Michael Kors did to him, Anne Hathaway He assured that his favorite had been the one he used for the party of the fake designer, James Holt. There she can be seen wearing a knee-length Chanel velvet jacket, a leather miniskirt, stockings and high baggy boots. In addition, in the film, Andy complements it with long necklaces that cut with the total black of the style.