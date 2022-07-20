Anne Hathaway chose her favorite clothes from The Devil Wears Fashion

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most talented actresses of the time and one of the best paid in the Hollywood industry. Undoubtedly, each project in which she participates becomes a true blockbuster and she has the ability to know how to become any character, facing the greatest challenges.

In recent years, the 39-year-old actress has also become a true fashion icon, setting trends with each of her outfits at each event in which she participates. There is little doubt that she is a reference for all ages and she gives style to any press that lands on her skin.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker