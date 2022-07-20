Android: guide to use Google Translate without Internet connection | apps | applications | hack | walkthrough | guide | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The Internet is everywhere and it is best to try not to depend on data. If you have traveled abroad, especially where your language is not spoken, there will be circumstances where you will use Google Translate on your phone Android. The problem is when you have no data and less signal. What can you do? Is there a solution to not depend on the computer?

few users of Android They know that Google Translate has offline mode, which allows you to download the languages ​​you need to translate anything. The option works for both Apple iOS devices and Android.

The first thing you should do is download the Google Translate application on Google Play, the official store of Android. Done this, let’s go to the steps.

ANDROID | How to download languages ​​in Google Translate

Open the Translator app on your phone.

Tap on the three lines in the top left corner if you have Android. If you are using an iOS device, just tap on the Settings section in the lower right area.

A new menu will appear. Go to Offline Translation.

Choose the languages ​​you want to download. The system may ask you for permission to use the phone’s storage.

Finished downloading, you can see it in the menu. You can remove it with the trash can button next to the language name.

Nothing more. Now you can use Google’s translation system even when you don’t have an Internet connection or a phone line.

